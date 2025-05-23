Published by Virginia Martínez 23 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump threatened Apple on Friday with a 25% tariff if the iPhones it sells in the United States are not manufactured in the country.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.," the president wrote on his Social Truth network.