House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky) announced today that the mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York City confirmed their attendance to testify at a committee hearing on March 5.

The development follows Comer's announcement last week of an investigation into sanctuary city policies and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement.

In letters sent to the mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York City, the committee chairman requested documents and communications related to their cities' sanctuary policies and called on them to testify at a public hearing.

On his X account, Comer wrote that the mayors of sanctuary cities owed the American people an explanation for municipal policies that endanger public safety and violate federal immigration law by releasing dangerous illegal criminals onto the streets.

The Sanctuary City mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City have confirmed their attendance to testify at a full @GOPoversight hearing on March 5, 2025.



He said, "The policies in Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City prioritize criminal illegal aliens over the American people (...).”

For its part, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office wrote a statement noting that the mayor will travel to participate in the hearing and "thanked" Committee members for the conversation on this "important issue."

As for New York, Mayor Eric Adams' spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak Altus confirmed to Politico the mayor's participation. The mayor said Wednesday that his team was working out logistics with the oversight committee.