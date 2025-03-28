Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump formed a task force to "rebuild" Washington, D.C. The president signed an executive order to turn the U.S. capital from a "nightmare of murder and crime."

The executive order focuses on fighting crime, speeding up deportations and improving the housing supply. According to initial reports, the task force will include representatives from the Departments of the Interior, Transportation and Homeland Security, as well as the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The document emphasizes the need to "ensure effective federal involvement" in immigration enforcement, monitor sanctuary city status and expedite necessary deportations. In addition, the group hopes to "increase the speed and reduce the cost of processing concealed carry license applications" and revise policies on "preventive detention of criminal defendants" so that dangerous individuals are detained.

"We will take over our horribly run Washington, DC, and clean up, renovate, and rebuild our capital so that it is no longer a nightmare of murder and crime," the president said in a video released by the White House.

"As the Federal capital city, Washington, D.C., is the only city that belongs to all Americans and that all Americans can claim as theirs. As the capital city of the greatest Nation in the history of the world, it should showcase beautiful, clean, and safe public spaces," the executive order reads.

The document also stated that one of the Trump administration's policy goals is to transform Washington, D.C., into a “safe, beautiful, and prosperous by preventing crime, punishing criminals, preserving order, protecting our revered American monuments, and promoting beautification and the preservation of our history and heritage."