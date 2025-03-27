Published by Virginia Martínez 27 de marzo, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Nicolás Maduro's dictatorship of the consequences if Venezuela takes action against its neighbor, Guyana.

Rubio's statements came during his visit to Guyana.

"If they were to attack Guyana or attack ExxonMobil ... it would be a very bad day -- a very bad week -- for them. It would not end well," Rubio said in remarks picked up by AFP.

In addition, Guyana's President Irfaan Ali said the head of U.S. diplomacy pledged Washington's backing for Guyana in the territorial dispute with neighboring Venezuela over a region with huge oil deposits.

"I'm very pleased at the reassurance of the US, ensuring the safeguard of our territorial integrity and sovereignty," said Guyana's President Irfaan Ali amid the secretary of state's visit to Georgetown.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, White House special envoy for Latin America, also reaffirmed the Donald Trump administration's intention to cooperate with Guyana's security.

"We want to work with Guyana to ensure cooperation there and its security guarantees," he highlighted in a virtual press conference. "We have seen the threats from Venezuela," he added.