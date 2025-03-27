Elise Stefanik will not be ambassador to the UN

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de marzo, 2025

Elise Stefanik will not be the ambassador to the United Nations (UN). Donald Trump confirmed that he asked the lawmaker to remain in Congress representing New York because it is "essential" to maintain the Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

Through Truth Social, the president confirmed his request to Stefanik, whom he defined as "one of his great allies." He wants her to help him achieve all of his goals on economic, energy and security issues from Congress.

"As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain every Republican seat in Congress. We must be unified to accomplish our mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning," Trump wrote.

"I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver historic tax cuts, great jobs, record economic growth, a secure border, energy dominance, peace through strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat," the president added.

The Republican, who did not release the name of the person he will propose for the post of ambassador to the UN, concluded by stating that "there are others who can do a good job" within the top international body.

A few days after sweeping the November election, Trump confirmed Stefanik's nomination as ambassador to the UN, succeeding Linda Thomas-Greenfield in the post.

Stefanik has a record of being critical of the UN for its position on the Middle East conflict. "The job ahead of us is immense as we watch anti-Semitism soar along with four years of catastrophically weak US leadership that significantly weakened our national security and diminished our standing in the eyes of allies and adversaries," she said on the day of her nomination.