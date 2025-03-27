Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de marzo, 2025

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency reported that the State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Qatar of the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft and its related equipment.

The sale would be for an estimated cost of $1.96 billion. In addition, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Thursday issued the required certification notifying Congress of this potential sale.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," the agency maintained in a statement posted on its official website.

The contractors The prime contractors will be General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, based in Poway, Calif.; Lockheed Martin, based in Bethesda, Md.; RTX Corporation, based in Waltham, Mass.; L3Harris, Inc. based in Melbourne, Fla.; Boeing Corporation, based in Arlington, Va.; and Leonardo SpA, based in Rome, Italy.

In that regard, the agency argued that the proposed sale will enhance Qatar's ability to address current and future threats by providing timely intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, target acquisition, and ground and maritime anti-aircraft capabilities for its security and defense.

"This capability is a deterrent to regional threats and will primarily be used to strengthen its homeland defense. Qatar will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," highlighted the statement.

Similarly, it stressed that the proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region. "There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale," the agency said.