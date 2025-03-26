The Atlantic publishes new messages from cabinet members on Signal

Published by Juan Peña 26 de marzo, 2025

This Wednesday, The Atlantic magazine published new messages coming from the Signal group, which the media outlet's reporter and editor, Jeffrey Golberg, was allegedly added to by Michael Waltz, White House national security advisor.

The publication of this story on Sunday sparked a media uproar and several accusations against members of Donald Trump's cabinet. According to The Atlantic, Goldberg had to be added to the group by mistake, and in it, information about an attack against the Houthis in Yemen was published hours before the operation was carried out.

The White House has not announced sanctions or resignations following this case. The group included the country's top national security brass. Among them were Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President J.D. Vance and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard.

The White House has opted to try to reduce the impact of the Goldberg and the Atlantic story. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insists that the facts discussed by the group do not constitute classified information.

Donald Trump also assured that the information published in The Atlantic from that chat is not important. This Wednesday, Vice President Vance also published a message on social media downplaying the importance of the matter and the leaked information. He assured that Goldberg "oversold" his story and exaggerated it to sell it better.

New messages

This second article, after Monday's, includes screenshots of messages from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with the times of planned strikes against the Yemeni rebel group two hours before they were to take place on March 15.

At 11:44 a.m. ET, Hegseth shared a "TEAM UPDATE" that included the specific schedule for the launch of U.S. warplanes and the sequence of strikes.

Shortly thereafter, Hegseth continued to give updates on the status of the information.

"1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)""1345: ‘Trigger Based’ F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)"

"1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)"

"1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier 'Trigger Based' targets)"

"1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts - also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched."

"MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline)"

"We are currently clean on OPSEC"-that is, operational security.

"Godspeed to our Warriors."

The Atlantic insists that the information that was sent in the chat and accessed by Goldberg would have posed a danger to U.S. troops involved in the attacks had it fallen into malicious hands that could have alerted the Houthis.

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said Monday that the message cited by The Atlantic appeared to be "authentic."