National Security Advisor Mike Waltz says that to respond to Iran ‘all options are on the table’

Published by Agustina Blanco 17 de marzo, 2025

The US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said that "all options are always on the table" when asked about the possibility of direct military action against Iran.

These statements, made during an interview on This Week on ABC News, come at a time of growing tension in the Middle East following airstrikes ordered by President Donald Trump on Saturday against areas of Yemen controlled by the Huthis, an Iranian-backed group.

Simultaneously, the Trump administration is advancing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, highlighting a force-and-negotiation approach to its foreign policy.

Escalation in Yemen and warnings to Iran



The airstrikes in Yemen, announced by Trump via a post on Truth Social, were a direct response to the actions of the Houthis, who have attacked cargo ships in the Red Sea in retaliation for the war in Gaza. "Houthi attacks on American vessels will not be tolerated.” Trump wrote, pledging the use of "overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective."

The president also issued a blunt warning to Iran, urging that its support for the Houthis "cease immediately" and assuring that the United States "America will hold you fully accountable and we won’t be nice about it!"

Waltz, for his part, reinforced this message in his televised address, emphasizing that Iranian backing not only for the Houthis, but also for Hezbollah, militias in Iraq and Hamas, is "completely unacceptable" and "it will be stopped."

"Iran needs to hear him loud and clear,” he said, hinting that the Republican administration is not ruling out more drastic measures if the situation persists. Waltz's comments reflect a tough stance, with a strategic warning toward Tehran, in a context where the Houthis have stepped up their maritime attacks, affecting key trade routes.

Diplomacy in Ukraine



In parallel, the Trump Administration is focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, where it has initiated talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials to explore a possible ceasefire. Mike Waltz also addressed this issue in the same interview, noting:

“We have to ask ourselves, is it in our national interest, is it realistic?" he said when questioned about the possibility of ceding Russian-occupied territory.

Waltz questioned the feasibility of taking back all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, under Russian control since 2014. “Are we going to drive every Russian off of every inch of Ukrainian soil, including Crimea?” he asked, criticizing the strategy of the previous Biden Administration as "essentially endless warfare" that could escalate into a "World War III."

According to the adviser, diplomacy is ongoing, but requires "reality of the situation on the ground."

For his part, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, offered more optimistic statements in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union." After recently meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Witkoff called the meeting "positive" and expressed hope that Trump and Putin will hold a telephone conversation this week.

Witkoff has played an active role in negotiations on the future of Russia and Ukraine.

A dual approach in a time of crisis



The Trump Administration's posture, as noted by Waltz and the president himself, combines a heavy-handed policy in the Middle East and a negotiating approach in Eastern Europe.

Attacks in Yemen and warnings to Iran seek to deter Tehran-backed actors, while efforts in Ukraine aim for a diplomatic solution to avoid further escalation.