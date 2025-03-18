Documents released supporting that Prince Harry's immigration application followed all 'rules and regulations'

Published by Agustina Blanco 18 de marzo, 2025

On Tuesday, some court documents related to Prince Harry's immigration case were released in a federal court in Washington, D.C. While the files have been heavily redacted, they note that Harry's immigration application followed the "rules and regulations" applicable to the application.

These documents came to light after the Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, alleged that Harry received special treatment upon entering the United States in 2020 or that he omitted information about his past with drugs on his visa application.

The released records include statements from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents who reviewed Harry's immigration file last year and concluded that disclosing it would violate his privacy.

Federal Judge Carl Nichols, who is presiding over the case, ordered DHS to produce redacted versions of the records by Tuesday's deadline last month.

That decision followed a hearing in February, where Nichols indicated he would review whether Harry had properly declared his history of drug use, a fact revealed in the book "Spare," written by the prince, where he recounted his 2023 memoirs. In the book, the duke admitted to experimenting with cocaine, cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms, including cocaine use at age 17 during a weekend hunting trip.

The Heritage Foundation contends that Harry, now a resident of Montecito, California, along with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, may have concealed this history on his immigration forms or received preferential treatment from U.S. authorities.

Jarrod Panter, an official in that agency's Freedom of Information and Privacy Act unit, defended the legality of Harry's immigration process. "The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act … and applicable rules and regulations."

Further, Panter added that Harry had not waived his right to privacy, adding that disclosing the documents could expose the duke to "harm" and "harassment" and that his case was prosecuted under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The case, initiated in September 2023, gained new momentum in February 2025 following President Donald Trump's return to the White House. Despite pressure from the Heritage Foundation, Trump ruled out any intention to deport Harry. In February, the president stated, "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife already."