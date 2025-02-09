Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry: "He's got enough problems with his wife"

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump ruled out adding Prince Harry to his administration's list of mass deportations. The Republican leader used irony to dismiss the idea, saying "he's got enough problems with his wife," Meghan Markle.

Trump told The New York Post that he rejected the Heritage Foundation's court-ordered request to deport Harry for lying while his residency permit was processing.

"She's terrible"

The president, when questioned by the media outlet, responded that "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," he added with a laugh.

"Poor Harry is being led around by the nose"

Trump's disagreements with Meghan Markle are not new. The actress is one of the most critical celebrities of the president, whom she came to describe as "divisive" and "misogynist.”

Trump pointed out that Harry is "whipped" by Markle. "I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose,” he said.