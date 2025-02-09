Voz media US Voz.us
Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry: "He's got enough problems with his wife"

The president rejected the Heritage Foundation's initiative, which called for the British royal to be deported from the country for lying about drug use while his residency permit was being processed.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a visit to the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo in Cartagena, on day 3 of their 4 day visit to Colombia - Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President's Office for DPPA. (Photo by DPPA/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 55343292

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.DPPA/Sipa USA / Cordon Press.

Israel Duro

President Donald Trump ruled out adding Prince Harry to his administration's list of mass deportations. The Republican leader used irony to dismiss the idea, saying "he's got enough problems with his wife," Meghan Markle.

Trump told The New York Post that he rejected the Heritage Foundation's court-ordered request to deport Harry for lying while his residency permit was processing.

"She's terrible"

The president, when questioned by the media outlet, responded that "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," he added with a laugh.

"Poor Harry is being led around by the nose"

Trump's disagreements with Meghan Markle are not new. The actress is one of the most critical celebrities of the president, whom she came to describe as "divisive" and "misogynist.”

Trump pointed out that Harry is "whipped" by Markle. "I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose,” he said.

Drugs, lies and visas

What's no joke, however, is the complaint filed by the Heritage Foundation against Prince Harry, demanding his deportation from the country. The lawsuit points out that, according to Harry’s memoir Spare, he admitted to using various drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, and several psychedelic substances, and then lied about it when applying for residency permits.

“Anyone applying for a U.S. visa must be truthful in their application, and it's unclear whether that's the case with Prince Harry,” said Nile Gardiner from the Heritage Foundation in an interview with the Daily Telegraph. Gardiner also criticized “the preferential treatment” the couple received from the Biden administration in establishing their family home in Montecito, California.
