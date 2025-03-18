Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump reported that several people he trusts - including activists, veterans and lawmakers - will fill positions of prominence within the military academies. They will serve on the Boards of Visitors of the West Point Academy, the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy.

Through a communiqué posted on Truth Social, the president confirmed that Major General David Bellavia, Lieutenant General Dan Walrath, General Michael Flynn, Congressman Wesley Hunt, Maureen Bannon - daughter of Steve Bannon - and Meghan Mobbs will serve on the West Point Board of Visitors, the nation's oldest military academy.

For the Armed Services Board of Visitors, Trump announced the appointment of Doug Nikolai, Dan Clark, Senator Tommy Tuberville, activist Charlie Kirk and Dina Powell.

Some of them - like, for example, Kirk - reacted to the nomination, thanking Trump for the trust placed in their persons.

"Thank you, Mr. President. The American people deserve service academies with exactly one focus: Recruiting and developing the best cadets possible to protect this country and its liberties. I am honored to have the chance to assist President Trump in executing this mission," the activist posted on X.

Finally, for the Naval Academy Board of Visitors, Trump designated Sean Spicer, Walt Nauta, Congressmen Doc Ronnie Jackson and Derek Van Order, Senator Tim Sheehy and Earl Ehrhart.