US imposes sanctions on Thai officials for deporting Uyghurs to China

The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, announced sanctions on Friday against current and former Thai officials for their involvement in the deportation of at least 40 Uyghurs to China on Feb. 27.

This measure, which includes visa restrictions, responds to what Washington considers a violation of human rights, given the risk of persecution faced by members of this Muslim minority when returned to Chinese territory.

In an official statement, the State Department expressed that the US is "committed to combating China’s efforts to pressure governments to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China, where they are subject to torture and enforced disappearances.”

Rubio, for his part, stated, "I am immediately implementing this policy by taking steps to impose visa restrictions on current and former officials from the Government of Thailand responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand on February 27.” Although the names of those sanctioned were not disclosed, the statement specified that the restrictions could be extended to their family members.

In addition, the Republican used his X account to express himself on the matter:

“Beijing is pressuring other governments to send Uyghurs and other groups back to China where they will be subject to torture and enforced disappearances. In response, @StateDept will immediately take steps to impose visa restrictions on government officials involved in these forced returns, including the recent instance of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand. Individuals complicit in China’s atrocities will be held accountable.”

The deportation of the Uyghurs, who had been held in Thailand for a decade, occurred despite warnings from the United Nations human rights experts, who said they risked torture, ill-treatment and "irreparable harm" if sent back to China.

As reported by Reuters earlier this month, Canada and the United States had offered to resettle 48 ethnic Uyghurs, but Bangkok opted not to accept the proposal, apparently for fear of straining its relations with Beijing.

Thailand, a traditional US ally in Southeast Asia, defended its decision by arguing that it acted in accordance with its laws and international human rights obligations.

For its part, China has rejected accusations of abuses against the Uyghurs, insisting that the centers where they are being held are "vocational training centers" designed to combat terrorism, separatism and religious radicalism.

Rubio, known for his strong stance in defense of the Uyghurs during his time as a senator, reiterated in his statement that Beijing's treatment of the group amounts to "genocide and crimes against humanity," a designation the United States officially adopted in 2021, in the final hours of President Donald Trump's first term.

“In light of China’s longstanding acts of genocide and crimes against humanity committed against Uyghurs, we call on governments around the world not to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China.”

The sanctions announced by Rubio mark a new chapter in international pressure against China over its treatment of Uyghurs.