DOJ opens criminal investigation into migrant shelters in NYC
The Department of Justice (DOJ) opened a criminal investigation into the migrant shelters in New York City. According to the subpoena sent to a Manhattan hotel, the DOJ will inquire particularly into the management and financing of these establishments used as shelters in recent years to contain the migrant influx.
As reported by The New York Times, prosecutors "sent a subpoena to the Hotel Chandler in Midtown on Wednesday, requesting information related to the migrant shelter program and 'a list of full names of aliens currently residing at Hotel Chandler', including nationality, dates of birth and identification numbers."
In turn, the document requested another list of the individuals and entities responsible for funding the shelter, as well as documentation related to the migrant shelter program.
The shelters in NYC began in early 2022, in order to cope with the influx of migrants in the city. Indeed, contracts were signed with more than 100 hotels for the estimated 230,000 migrants.
This spending has been heavily criticized by Republicans, both locally and nationally. Indeed, President Donald Trump withdrew $80 million in federal funds covering expenses related to migrant hotels in the 'Big Apple'.
The closure of the main migrant shelter in NYC
Eric Adams announced the impending closure of the shelter at the end of February, remarking that the move will save it "millions of dollars" for taxpayers.
"While we’re not done caring for those who come into our care, today marks another milestone in demonstrating the immense progress we have achieved in turning the corner on an unprecedented international humanitarian effort," Adams said at a press conference Monday.
"The fact that, within a span of year, we are closing 53 sites and shuttering all of our tent-based facilities shows both our continued progress and our ability, when faced with unprecedented challenges, to do what no other city can," he added.