Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de marzo, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) opened a criminal investigation into the migrant shelters in New York City. According to the subpoena sent to a Manhattan hotel, the DOJ will inquire particularly into the management and financing of these establishments used as shelters in recent years to contain the migrant influx.

As reported by The New York Times, prosecutors "sent a subpoena to the Hotel Chandler in Midtown on Wednesday, requesting information related to the migrant shelter program and 'a list of full names of aliens currently residing at Hotel Chandler', including nationality, dates of birth and identification numbers."

In turn, the document requested another list of the individuals and entities responsible for funding the shelter, as well as documentation related to the migrant shelter program.

The shelters in NYC began in early 2022, in order to cope with the influx of migrants in the city. Indeed, contracts were signed with more than 100 hotels for the estimated 230,000 migrants.

This spending has been heavily criticized by Republicans, both locally and nationally. Indeed, President Donald Trump withdrew $80 million in federal funds covering expenses related to migrant hotels in the 'Big Apple'.