Eric Adams announces closure of NYC's largest immigrant shelter

Eric Adams announced the imminent closure of New York City's largest migrant shelter. It is the Emergency Humanitarian Response and Relief Center located in the Roosevelt Hotel, which housed some 173,000 asylum seekers since its opening in May 2023. The Democratic mayor assured that the measure will save "millions of dollars" for taxpayers.

Over the past few years, the Democratic mayor has repeatedly clashed with the Biden Administration over the immigration crisis. Specifically, Adams repeatedly requested additional funding to cope with the influx. This led him to clash with former President Joe Biden and calling on him to solve the crisis at the southern border.

Adams subsequently toughened his rhetoric and was close to Tom Homan, the Trump Administration's border 'czar'. Indeed, the Democrat recently announced that he was willing to deport immigrants who have been charged with crimes. "My position is that people who commit crimes in our city have given up their right to be in our city and I'm open to finding the best way to address that," he said in December.

Adams spoke of an "unprecedented international humanitarian effort"

Nearly three months later, he officially announced the closure of the Asylum Seeker Arrival Center and the Emergency Humanitarian Response and Relief Center, both located at the Roosevelt Hotel.

"While we’re not done caring for those who come into our care, today marks another milestone in demonstrating the immense progress we have achieved in turning the corner on an unprecedented international humanitarian effort," Adams said at a press conference Monday.

"The fact that, within a span of year, we are closing 53 sites and shuttering all of our tent-based facilities shows both our continued progress and our ability, when faced with unprecedented challenges, to do what no other city can," he added.

In turn, from the mayor's office highlighted that the Roosevelt Hotel housed 173,000 of the 232,000 immigrants left in the city's care since May 2023. "In recent months, the average number of enrollees has dropped to approximately 350 per week," they added.