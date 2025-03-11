House passes Trump and Johnson's proposal to avoid government shutdown

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de marzo, 2025

House Republicans passed their bill to avert the government shutdown. The legislation, in these cases called a Continuing Resolution (CR), had the backing of Donald Trump and Mike Johnson. It will now head to the Senate, where it must be passed by Friday, March 14, to avoid a shutdown.

With the lone opposing Republican being Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), all Republicans united behind the legislation, which passed Tuesday with a 217-213 vote. In turn, Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) was the only Democrat to vote with the majority.

The White House bet heavily on this bill, with President Trump making several phone calls to convince the most skeptical Republicans. In turn, Vice President J.D. Vance teamed up with Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought to ensure as little Republican opposition in the vote as possible.

'Congressional Republicans will stop at nothing to deliver on the mandate given by the American people'

Mike Johnson was quick to celebrate the outcome of the vote on X, where he claimed that Democrats are moving further and further away from interest of citizens.

"For years, House Democrats have railed against government shutdowns, but they suddenly changed their tune when President Trump returned to office. Their falsehoods and misinformation campaigns are a desperate attempt to distract from their own failures. Despite these tactics, President Trump and Congressional Republicans will stop at nothing to deliver on the mandate given by the American people," the Louisiana Republican said.

"In a shameful display of coordinated political theater, Democrats are willing to run out the clock on funding the government in a failed attempt to block the America First agenda. Now it’s decision time for Senate Democrats: cast a vote to keep the government open or be responsible for shutting it down," the House speaker said.

What's in the Republican legislation to avoid a government shutdown?

Among other things, the legislation backed by Trump and Johnson to avoid a government shutdown would do the following:

Keep the government funded through Sept. 30

Cut $20 billion to IRS enforcement

Cut government spending by about $7 billion from FY 2024 levels

Cut about $13 billion in non-defense discretionary spending across all federal departments

Add $6 billion to the defense budget

Force the city of Washington, D.C., to return to its 2024 budget

The legislation involves only discretionary spending, but not mandatory spending. The latter accounted for 40% of the spending increase in the last fiscal year and include Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, programs that would not suffer cuts under this Republican proposal.

By focusing on discretionary spending, i.e., non-mandatory spending, Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will have more leeway over how that money is spent.