Trump invites Zelensky back to White House

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de marzo, 2025

In an announcement Tuesday, US President Donald Trump has extended a new invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to return to the White House.

This gesture comes at a key moment, just minutes after it was made public that the United States and Ukraine had reached an agreement on a proposed temporary ceasefire in the war pitting Kyiv against Moscow.

The ceasefire agreement reached



At a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Ukraine managed to reduce tensions and agreed to a temporary 30-day ceasefire in the conflict with Russia, in exchange for resuming US aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, described the meeting as "positive" and "productive." Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that Russia would accept the proposal. For his part, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stressed that the conflict is entering a decisive phase and confirmed the Trump Administration's decision to lift the suspension of assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accepted the offer and urged the United States to convince Russia to bring the ceasefire into effect immediately.

A meeting that marked a before and after

Last February 28, the White House was the scene of an unprecedented clash between Trump and Zelensky. What began as a meeting aimed at sealing a pact for the exploitation of Ukraine's valuable natural resources ended in a heated argument in front of the cameras.

Trump, accompanied by his vice president JD Vance, accused Zelensky of "not wanting peace" and of "playing for World War III," while Vance reproached the Ukrainian leader for his lack of gratitude for US support during the three-year conflict with Russia.

Zelensky, for his part, defended his position by showing images of atrocities committed by Russian forces and rejecting any engagement with what he described as a "murderer" in reference to Vladimir Putin.

The confrontation escalated rapidly, and the meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the economic agreement or the traditional joint press conference. Zelensky left the White House amid a tense atmosphere, while Trump declared on his social network Truth that the Ukrainian leader was "not ready for peace" and that he would only be welcomed back when he changed his attitude.