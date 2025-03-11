US and Ukraine agree to a 30-day ceasefire

US-Ukraine meeting in Saudi Arabia AFP PHOTO / OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF THE HEAD OF THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE ANDRIY YERMAK .

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de marzo, 2025

The United States and Ukraine managed to ease tensions in Saudi Arabia. At the meeting in the city of Jeddah, delegations from both countries reached an agreement to lift the suspension of aid to Kyiv and resume intelligence sharing in exchange for establishing a 30-day ceasefire in the conflict with Russia.

Before the protagonists of the meeting spoke publicly, White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, assured that the meeting held by US and Ukrainian diplomats in Jeddah was "positive" and "productive."

"The news we have received from that meeting throughout the day, and reported to the president, is positive. This meeting has been productive," Leavitt stressed to the media.

"Let's hope Russia says yes"

At the end of the meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz made public the conclusions reached in their meeting with Ukrainian diplomacy.

"We'll take this offer now to the Russians, and we hope that they'll say yes," Rubio said, referring to the ceasefire agreement that was reached. "Ukraine wants to stop shooting. The best goodwill gesture the Russians can provide is to say yes."

For his part, Waltz was more analytical, saying the conflict has moved from when it will end to how it will end.

"We've gone from if this war is going to end to how this war is going to end," the White House national security adviser noted during his press appearance. In addition, Waltz underscored the Trump Administration's decision to resume sending aid to Ukraine.

"As a result of that and I think as a result of this positive step forward, the president has decided to lift the pause on aid and on our security assistance to Ukraine going forward," he stressed.

Ukraine accepts and expects a positive response from Russia

Apart from the statements issued by the US diplomacy, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, conveyed his agreement with the offer put on the table by the Trump Administration, which he did not hesitate to accept.

"During today’s talks, the US side proposed taking an even bigger first step—a 30-day full interim ceasefire, not only stopping missile, drone, and bomb attacks, not only in the Black Sea, but also along the entire front line," Zelensky said in a video posted on social networks. "Ukraine is ready to accept this proposal—we see it as a positive step and are ready to take it. Now, it is up to the United States to convince Russia to do the same. If Russia agrees, the ceasefire will take effect immediately."