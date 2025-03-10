Supreme Court to review Colorado law banning conversion therapy

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de marzo, 2025

The Supreme Court will review Colorado's law prohibiting psychologists and therapists from using conversion therapy with minors. The practice is used to counsel or advise on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The panel of justices made this decision after hearing challenges delivered by Kaley Chiles, a Christian therapist who argued that the law violates the First Amendment.

Chiles claimed that the rule censors different content that she works on with her patients, who voluntarily come to her consultations without being forced to do so.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a religious group that served as Chiles' defense, asserted that Colorado's law banning conversion therapy, a rule that also exists in other states, "silence counselors’ ability to express views their clients seek."

Likewise, Chiles said her therapy is aimed at patients who "are internally motivated to seek counseling" solely on "their stated desires and goals" about sexual orientation or gender identity.

In 2022, Chiles filed suit against Colorado over the law, but a district court rejected the allegations. Also, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against her, saying the law regulates "professional conduct, not personal conduct." It was then that the case took on a higher degree until it ended up in the Supreme Court.