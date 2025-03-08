The secretary of homeland security accuses two members of her agency of leaking information about deportation operations

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 7 de marzo, 2025

The secretary of homeland security, Kristi Noem, revealed that two individuals within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were accused of leaking classified information about different agency operations, amid plans for deportations by President Donald Trump. In a video posted on her X account, Noem issued an update on the case in which she detailed that the accused individuals-about whom she did not reveal any details of their identities-will face U.S. justice for their actions, which, she explained, endangered members of law enforcement and could be punishable by 10 years behind bars.

"We have identified two leakers of information here at the Department of Homeland Security who have been telling individuals about our operations and putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy. We plan to prosecute these two individuals and hold them accountable for what they've done. We're going to continue to do all that we can to keep America safe," Noem explained.

Outrage over leaks

Earlier this week, the secretary assured her agency would not be intimidated by the various leaks after it was revealed that members of DHS had leaked a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in advance. Some agents have expressed their indignation with the leaks in different media and even explained that these could have as a consequence not only the hindrance of their operations, but also the death of an agent.

Noem even signaled a few days ago to the FBI, through her X account, explaining that she would work hard to determine the identity of those leaking information and prosecute these agents, whom she accused of being corrupt and part of the deep state. "The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law."

In recent weeks, leaks have affected ICE raids in Los Angeles, California, and Aurora, Colorado. On this fact, the Trump administration's border czar, Tom Homan, has explained that the GOP was close to determining who leaked information about the ICE raid in Aurora, hinting that they would not be the same ones who leaked the information about the raid in Los Angeles.