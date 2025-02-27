Trump's surprising record: He answered more than 1,000 questions in his first month, more than Biden and Obama combined

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump answered more than 1,000 questions from reporters in his first month in office, more than Joe Biden and Barack Obama combined during the same period. This was reported by the National Journal, which analyzed the communication of the last White House tenants.

According to the findings, the Republican answered 1,009 questions in the first month after his return to the White House. Trump's mark is significantly higher than Biden's 141 and Obama's 161.

For the most part, Trump answered the questions during impromptu sessions while signing executive orders, a sight not seen during the Biden administration.

"It’s definitely a case of presidential learning. He’s using the Oval Office. People stop when they see a president in the Oval Office talking on their television. They want to know what he’s saying. They want to know what he's saying," scientist Martha Kumar told the National Journal. "He learned that that didn’t get him anything. He was just talking to the choir, and he needed to get to a broader public," she added.

For David Greenberg, a professor of history and journalism at Rutgers University, the numbers "speak for themselves."

"It clearly shows a comfort level with being his own spokesman. He enjoys it. He thinks of himself as a persuasive personality, or he enjoys the attention—or both. And he may not be wrong. He has demonstrated that he can command a following for the way he puts his ideas," he added.

Because of Trump's high presence with reporters, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has held just four press conferences so far. Indeed, during her first meeting with the press, the official assured that he would be the most "transparent and accessible president in the history of the United States."