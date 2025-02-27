Six Democrats voted with House Republicans to overturn an anti-methane climate regulation

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

The House of Representatives voted to repeal a regulation of the Biden administration that penalized oil and gas companies for excessive methane emissions. Six Democrats joined nearly all Republicans in the majority to now pass the final decision to the Senate.

The regulation is part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and, according to its text, companies that annually emit methane at levels equivalent to 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide will be punished with a fee corresponding to "excess emissions." The legislation also provides subsidies to help companies install technology to reduce their emissions.

When it came time to vote, 220 members of Congress voted in favor and 214 against. These six Democrats voted with nearly the entire Republican caucus: Jared Golden, Henry Cuellar, Adam Gray, Vicente González, Kristen McDonald Rivet and Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez. In turn, Republican Brian Fitzpatrick joined the Democrats.

According to Republicans, the regulation was nothing more than an indirect "tax" on gas production. "Today, House Republicans rolled back the disastrous natural gas tax imposed by Democrats," celebrated Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"This overreach has driven up energy prices, hurt domestic natural gas production, and increased reliance on foreign energy — without delivering any so-called environmental benefit," he added.

On the other side, Democrats pointed out that excessive methane emissions are harmful to the atmosphere.

In turn, a coalition of more than 70 environmental groups lobbied Congress to keep the regulation in place, arguing that methane leaks waste gas that could otherwise be used as fuel.

"The methane polluter fee is a critical tool to reduce the waste of natural gas, limit pollution in local communities, and drive America forward as a global leader on methane," they wrote.