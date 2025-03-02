Trump shares analysis of his Ukraine strategy: Use mining investment as a barrier against Russia

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 2 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump posted on social media sharing an analysis of his strategy for resolving the conflict in Ukraine without directly involving the United States in a war. According to the message, the key to deterring a Russian invasion is investment by U.S. companies in the Ukrainian mining industry.

An economic approach to security

The analysis argues that, by negotiating a mining deal, U.S. companies would establish operations in Ukraine, forcing Russia to consider the consequences of any aggression. "Attacking Ukraine would mean endangering American lives—something that would force the U.S. to respond," the analysis notes.

This approach would ensure the protection of Ukraine without the need for direct military intervention by Washington. Moreover, the text stresses that President Volodymyr Zelensky will have no choice but to accept U.S. conditions, as continued U.S. support would be crucial for Ukrainian resistance.

'Ten moves ahead'

The analysis compares Trump's strategy to a chess game in which he played both sides with precision. "Don’t underestimate Donald Trump. In this game of chess, he’s 10 moves ahead of everyone," the message concludes.