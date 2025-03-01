Meloni calls for immediate summit on Ukraine after tense discussion between Trump and Zelensky

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 1 de marzo, 2025

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for an immediate summit between the United States, Europe, and its allies on Ukraine. Meloni's proposal follows the heated discussion between President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

"A summit is needed without delay between the United States, European states and their allies to talk frankly about how we intend to address today's major challenges, starting with Ukraine, which we have championed together in recent years," said Meloni in a statement.

Meloni explained that divisions in the West weaken democratic countries and "favors those who wish to see the decline of our civilization. Not of its power or influence, but of the principles on which it was founded, first and foremost freedom. A division is in no one's interest."

President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, engaged in a heated discussion at the Oval Office, with the press, cameras, and the world watching.

The president later issued a statement assuring "much was learned" during the public exchange hours earlier.

"It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," he wrote.

"I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."