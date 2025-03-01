How world leaders reacted to the heated exchange between Trump and Zelensky

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 28 de febrero, 2025

World leaders reacted to the heated exchange between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House by mostly expressing their support for the Ukrainian leader.

Undoubtedly, European leaders were the ones who showed their support for Zelensky the most, highlighting the fact that today, many social democratic leaders in Europe view the Trump administration with much suspicion and concern about Washington's new priorities.

The EU against Trump

The European Union, which Trump has often questioned, was the first to react, asserting that "the free world" needs a new leader.

"We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back the aggressor," EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas said. "Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader (...) It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge."

While Kallas used harsh words when referring to Trump, her conclusions are quite similar to what the U.S. president himself has touted in recent years: that Europe take on greater regional leadership and spend more to support Ukraine militarily.

Europe with Ukraine, minus Hungary

Germany's leaders, who in recent weeks have strongly criticized the White House following JD Vance's speech at the Munich Security Conference, were one of the first countries to speak out following the discussion.

The new German conservative leader and incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said, "Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we stand with Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war."

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, also spoke out after the controversy, stating that they will continue to support Ukraine and asserting that the West will stand united.

"There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a victim: Ukraine," Macron said. "We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago — and to keep doing so."

"By ‘we,’ I mean the Americans, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others," he added.

Macron recently had a "successful" meeting with Trump at the White House, during which they seemed to understand each other and move forward on agreements related to the Russia-Ukraine war. However, after the intense discussion between Trump and Zelensky, the situation appears to have changed drastically.

Three stances emerged from the United Kingdom, perhaps the historically closest Western ally of the United States: Prime Minister Keir Starmer remained silent after the altercation at the White House, Conservative leader Kemi Badecoch unequivocally backed Ukraine, and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who, in a centrist tone, recalled that he backs Zelensky but insisted that mining deals must still be pursued.

"Respectable diplomacy is essential for peace," he said in 'X'. "We need to remember that the villain is the war criminal President Putin who illegally invaded another sovereign country - Ukraine."

"A divided West only benefits Russia," she continued. "Any peace agreement must be negotiated with Ukraine at the table, and will need security guarantees. We cannot lose sight of the fact that tonight air raid sirens are sounding in Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Johnson asserted that, at the end of the day, Washington and Kiev are on the same side and that must be constantly reminded.

"It’s time for cool heads and to remember that the US and Ukraine are on the same side," Johnson said. "Volodymyr Zelenskyy has led his people heroically for three years against completely unprovoked aggression from Russia. The bravery of the Ukrainians has been amazing. Their suffering has been appalling (...) The best way forward now is for the minerals deal to be signed as soon as possible. There is still a path to peace."

However, not all European countries showed automatic solidarity with Ukraine. For example, European leaders close to Trump, such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, remained silent about the discussion in the Oval Office.

Likewise, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán strongly endorsed President Trump.

"Strong men make peace, weak men make war. Today President @realDonaldTrump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!" the Hungarian leader tweeted.

Russia calls Zelenski a "pig"

Outside Europe, Canada also reacted to the discussion through Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who claimed that Russia invaded Ukraine unjustifiably and suggested that NATO allies could back Kiev over Washington.

Finally, Russia, the aggressor country, reacted to the news through former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, who said that Zelensky behaved like a "pig" and "finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office."