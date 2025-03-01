US withdraws energy support to Ukraine and considers suspending military aid

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 28 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration canceled a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) program that earmarked funds to restore Ukraine's power grid. The decision is part of President Donald Trump's policy of cuts, which seeks to prioritize national interests and re-evaluate international assistance. In addition, the White House is considering suspending military aid to the embattled country altogether, in response to recent diplomatic tensions.

Focus on efficiency and spending reductions

The State Department had previously announced a drastic adjustment in funding for USAID-managed programs, cutting funding for development initiatives by more than 90%. The Trump administration has cut $54 billion in international assistance. According to the State Department, these changes seek to improve efficiency and ensure that foreign cooperation aligns with the administration's strategic priorities.

In the specific case of Ukraine, USAID has reduced its presence in the country. Only eight of the 64 employees and contractors operating in the country will remain in place. The Trump administration believes that these adjustments will allow it to allocate resources more effectively and focus on initiatives that directly impact U.S. interests.

Tension in the White House: Trump and Zelenski end meeting abruptly

The end of energy support comes against a backdrop of growing friction between Washington and Kiev. This Friday, President Trump received his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the White House to discuss Washington's efforts to resolve the conflict and the possibility of signing an agreement on strategic minerals. However, the meeting was abruptly cut short, evidencing profound differences between the two leaders.

Following the meeting, Trump released a statement on his Truth Social account criticizing Zelensky's stance. He accused him of not valuing U.S. support and viewing the assistance as an advantage in war rather than an incentive for peace.

Possible suspension of military aid

According to a senior official quoted by The Washington Post, the White House is considering suspending all current military aid shipments to Ukraine in response to Zelensky's stance at the meeting. If confirmed, the decision would affect billions of dollars in equipment, including radars, vehicles, ammunition and missiles that are pending shipment under presidential drawdown authority.

The possible discontinuation of military assistance marks a turning point Washington's relationship with Kiev and could redefine the U.S. role in the Ukrainian conflict.