Trump orders tariff investigation and jokes with reporters in the Oval Office

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump had a busy afternoon with the press in the Oval Office of the White House, in which he reported on numerous actions to be taken by his administration in different areas. Likewise, the Republican president had time to joke on certain occasions and criticize several media outlets for their coverage of his second presidency.

One of the highlights was his statements on China's growing copper reserves. The U.S. president ordered an investigation into what various presidential officials have described as the Chinese regime's attempt to take over world copper markets.

Following the president's request to explain the situation, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick read from what he described as a social media post that he would eventually release: "Tariffs will help rebuild back our American copper industry and strengthen our national defense. American industries depend on copper, and they should be made in America. No exemptions, no exceptions. America first creates American jobs and protects our national security. It's time for copper to come home," Lutnick read.

Jokes and criticism of AP

At another point in his remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump joked with reporters and members of his staff as he looked at a map with the now-renamed "Gulf of America." In a jocular tone, the Republican leader commented, "I'm just admiring it as I look at it. I'm getting teary-eyed — but I don't want you to say, 'Trump broke down and started crying.'"

Trump also showed off a cap "sent by a fan," which, in the same style as the famous red cap with the acronym "Make America Great Again," read, "Trump was right about everything." After looking at it, Trump commented to reporters that his administration should produce some of these caps for the public and asked if anyone in the room wanted one.

In a more serious tone, the president spoke about the Associated Press (AP), which he criticized and called extremist. "I think they're Radical Left. I think they're third-rate reporters ... They don't treat us fairly," Trump commented about the news agency.

Gold card

Another major Trump announcement was his plan to sell a "gold card" as an alternative to the famous green card for $5 million. "We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card. This is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million. And that's going to give you green card privileges. Plus, it's going to be a route to citizenship, and wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card. They'll be wealthy and they'll be successful and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people. And we think it's going to be extremely successful and never been done before anything like this," the Republican leader commented.