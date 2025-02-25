Trump calls for the reactivation of the Keystone XL oil pipeline in the United States

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly called for the reactivation of the Keystone XL pipeline project in the United States, after it was blocked during the administration of former President Joe Biden, who revoked the permit for its construction on U.S. soil in 2021 after pressure from different environmental organizations, reversing the decision Trump had signed during his first term.

"Our Country’s doing really well, and today, I was just thinking, that the company building the Keystone XL Pipeline that was viciously jettisoned by the incompetent Biden Administration should come back to America, and get it built — NOW! I know they were treated very badly by Sleepy Joe Biden, but the Trump Administration is very different — Easy approvals, almost immediate start! If not them, perhaps another Pipeline Company. We want the Keystone XL Pipeline built!" the Republican leader posted on social media.

An unfinished project

Since its construction in 2010, the pipeline has been one of the most controversial issues within the political debate in the United States, to the point where Trump revived it after former president Barack Obama stopped the project from progressing. Although some pro-Democrat media and Democratic Party activists had claimed that Biden would not block its completion, the former president canceled the pipeline on his first day in office as commander-in-chief, leading to the loss of thousands of jobs. Two years later, a federal judge struck down a lawsuit by two dozen states demanding the court reinstate Keystone XL permits.

TC Energy, the company overseeing the pipeline's construction, stated that the project was slated for completion within the first four months of 2023. Once finished, it was expected to transport an additional 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Canada to the United States via an existing pipeline network. The company also highlighted that the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline would create thousands of jobs, many of which could eventually be unionized.