Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

The Canadian government is following in Donald Trump's footsteps in its fight against drug trafficking, especially against the drug fentanyl and on Thursday announced the classification of seven drug cartels as terrorists, including Mexican groups.

The Gulf Cartel

La Familia Michoacana

MS-13

Cárteles Unidos

Tren de Aragua

Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Sinaloa Cartel

David McGuinty, Canada's Public Safety Minister, was the bearer of the new news. He explained that transnational criminal organizations, including cartels, play a prominent role in the production and distribution of fentanyl to Canada.

"To rid Canada of this scourge, our government will ensure law enforcement has every tool available to dismantle and disrupt the operations of these organizations in our communities," said McGuinty.

The Canadian government explained that the capacity of the Police will be strengthened to investigate the financial transactions of these groups, as well as to detect and disrupt illicit activities.

"The measures we are taking will help keep fentanyl off Canadian streets and from entering the United States,” he said.

This new decision, pushed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, responds to pressure from the Trump Administration, who since taking office on January 20, has stepped up its fight against drug trafficking, drug smuggling (especially Fentanyl) and illegal immigration into the United States.

The decision comes on the heels of the temporary suspension of the 25% tariffs imposed by Trump on Canada and Mexico (and 10% on China).

The fight against drug trafficking

On February 19, the Republican Administration designated eight Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

The designation includes the Sinaloa, Jalisco New Generation, Northeast, Gulf, Cárteles Unidos and La Nueva Familia Michoacana cartels from Mexico. In addition to the Tren de Aragua (from Venezuela) and the MS-13 (from El Salvador) gangs.

This new measure by the Canadian government together with the policies taken by Donald Trump's administration mark a turn and a possible union between both countries in the fight against drug trafficking.