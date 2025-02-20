More Oversight for New York City: Hochul's Response to Adams Corruption Cases

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul is not considering ousting New York Mayor Eric Adams, but she will take steps to give state authorities more oversight of the city's activities.

This was reported by the New York Times this Thursday, who cites two state administration sources connected to the Democratic governor's future measure. According to the report, Hochul’s new measures could curtail Mayor Adams' independence.

The Democrat is also under public scrutiny after the anti-corruption investigation hovering over him came to light. In turn, the Trump administration offered Adams an escape route to have the charges against him dropped.

Hochul's decision comes after meeting with several New York political families following doubts about whether Adams could govern independently after the Justice Department dropped his corruption case so he could help with the Republican president's immigration agenda.

According to the Times, the measures include creating a new state deputy inspector general dedicated exclusively to New York City; creating a fund for the city comptroller, the public advocate and speaker of the City Council to hire outside counsel to sue the federal government if the mayor is unwilling to do so; and granting additional funds for the state comptroller to examine the city's finances.

Added to these new charges are additional rules, such as preventing the mayor from getting rid of some important public offices without the authorizations of state authorities.