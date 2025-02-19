Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a brief visit to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of his first Middle East tour.

Rubio arrived in Abu Dhabi in the morning from Riyadh, where an Arab summit will be held on Friday, bringing together the leaders of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as those of Egypt and Jordan, to work out a response to the idea put forward by Donald Trump for Gaza.

Meanwhile, the official Emirati press agency Wam reported that the president of the United Arab Emirates reiterated his rejection of any displacement of Palestinians on Wednesday to the head of diplomacy.

During his meeting with Rubio, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "reiterated the firm position of the United Arab Emirates, which rejects any attempt to displace the Palestinian people from their land," according to Wam.

Washington, AFP recalled, called on Arab countries, which strongly oppose the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, to propose alternatives to the U.S. president's plan.

Trump proposed putting war-torn Gaza under U.S. control and displacing its 2.4 million inhabitants to Jordan and Egypt.

In Saudi Arabia on Monday, Rubio spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and emphasized the importance of a deal for Gaza that would contribute to regional security.

On Sunday, during his first stop in Jerusalem, the chief U.S. diplomat offered America's unconditional support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.