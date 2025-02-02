Trump administration accuses Mexico of being a narco-state

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 2 de febrero, 2025

As part of the campaign promise he made about "protecting Americans," President Donald Trump pointed out that the Mexican government of Claudia Sheinbaum "has an intolerable alliance with Mexican drug trafficking organizations," in a White House release.

He also noted that "Mexico's government has provided safe havens for cartels to engage in the manufacture and transport of dangerous narcotics, which together have led to the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of American victims. This alliance jeopardizes U.S. national security and we must root out the influence of these dangerous cartels."

These statements from the Trump administration are in line with the tariffs announced for Mexico, China and Canada that seek to alleviate the crisis in the country produced by illegal aliens and deadly drugs such as fentanyl that manage to penetrate the U.S. border.

The tariffs on these three countries will go into effect this Tuesday, February 4.

Trump's pledge and fight against drugs

According to data released by the White House, in 2024, the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stopped more than 21,000 pounds of fentanyl at the borders, enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 billion people.

The Trump administration warns that these drugs kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, including 75,000 deaths a year attributed to fentanyl alone.

Mexico's response

"When Mexico negotiates, it never puts its head down." Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded indirectly to the White House announcement. The Mexican leader said that one must keep a "cool head" and called for "no haste."

"When we negotiate with other nations, when we converse with other nations, always with our heads held high, never bowing our heads. We are equal with all the nations of the world. We are one and the same, government and people. There is no difference (...). That gives our country a lot of strength in the face of any adversity and any problem, because we are together," she added.