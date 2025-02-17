Trump picks Jim Byron as senior adviser at the National Archives and Records Administration

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 16 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump appointed Jim Byron, president of the Richard Nixon Foundation, as a senior adviser at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), amid a restructuring that has prompted the departure of top officials at the agency.

New leadership at the National Archives

In an announcement on Truth Social this Sunday, Trump expressed his satisfaction with the addition of Byron, who will work under the direction of acting archivist, Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to the former president, Byron will take over the day-to-day management of NARA while a permanent archivist is sought.

"Jim has worked with the National Archives for many years, and understands the great responsibility and duty we have to preserve the History of our great country," Trump said in his release.

The appointment comes shortly after the removal of Colleen Shogan, who was the first woman to lead the agency. Federal law allows the president to remove the national archivist, although it requires him to notify Congress of the reasons for the decision.