"They're so bad at it": Trump and Musk mock media's attempts to break them up

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 15 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump dismissed the recent attempts by traditional media and progressive commentators to cause a "rift" between him and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk.

In a preview of an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump was asked if he had noticed that the traditional media was trying to separate him and Musk. Trump said he was well aware of the efforts.

"It's just so obvious. They're so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They're actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I'd never be president," Trump said in the interview, which will be released in full on February 18.

President Trump discusses how legacy media attempted and failed to drive he and Elon Musk apart.



pic.twitter.com/Qo1hP5wlxH — America (@america) February 14, 2025

In the clip previewed by Fox News, Hannity insisted that the recent criticism is an attempt to "divorce" the executive alliance with Musk and get the two to "start hating each other.”

Trump responded by saying, "I see it all the time… Actually, Elon called me — he said, you know, 'They're trying to drive us apart.' I said, ‘Absolutely.’"

In the end, Musk and Trump agreed that Americans know the two are in sync and that both the administration and DOGE are doing what is necessary to move Trump's agenda forward and de-bureaucratize the federal government.

Trump's words are an endorsement of DOGE, which is aggressively moving forward in its effort to recoup funds "squandered" during the Biden administration and also the Republican president's pledge to reduce the number of federal employees and the size of the government.