DOGE cuts more 'nonsense' multimillion-dollar contracts at several federal agencies

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 12 de febrero, 2025

The Donald Trump administration has moved forward in reducing government spending by canceling multiple million-dollar contracts, many of them related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and consulting services at federal agencies.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, a senior official revealed that the DOGE team, led by Elon Musk, worked with various government agencies to cancel contracts and reduce spending that the administration considers superfluous and an unnecessary burden on taxpayers.

"Taxpayer dollars will no longer be wasted on nonsense," the official said.

Contracts cancelled at key agencies

Among the contracts eliminated was a $36,000 contract earmarked for DEI workshops at the Department of Homeland Security. Also canceled was a $1 million contract for the "Gender X Initiative," a program at the Social Security Administration(SSA) that allowed for the inclusion of the "non-binary" option on official forms.

The DOGE team also implemented significant cuts at the Department of Agriculture, including the cancellation of a $1 million contract for an agricultural diversity communications campaign and a $230,000 contract for consulting on forestry and gender issues in Brazil.

In the Forestry Service, under the USDA, a $375,000 contract for incorporation services focused on DEI and another of $30,000 for a "Central America Gender Assessment Consultant" were eliminated.

Meanwhile, at the Department of Labor, a $4 million contract for DEI consulting and training under the Job Corps program was cancelled. In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency eliminated a $100,000 contract for underwriting a research service on diversity and workforce integration.