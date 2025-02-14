Judge bans New York doctor from sending abortion pills to Texas

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

A Texas judge banned New York doctor Margaret Carpenter from continuing to prescribe and send abortion pills to women in Texas. The order, issued last Thursday, also requires the abortion activist to pay a $100,000 fine. On the same day, the governor of The Empire State, Kathy Hochul, rejected a Louisiana judge's request to extradite the doctor for providing the drugs to terminate the pregnancy of a minor.

Judge Bryan Gantt, appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott last September, was charged with handling the lawsuit, filed by the state of Texas, for the violation of state law by prescribing and sending abortion pills to a resident of Texas without a medical license in the state.

Carpenter found in default

The order permanently bars Carpenter, who was declared in default, from "prescribing abortion-inducing drugs to Texas residents," according to the order. Representatives for the Lone Star State amended the initial complaint to note that "defendant by her non-answer has admitted all of the plaintiffs’ allegations of fact establishing liability."

On the same Thursday Carpenter was at the center of another court case. In this case, over Gov. Hochul's refusal to extradite her to Louisiana to stand trial for illegally delivering abortion pills to a minor.

Louisiana sought Carpenter's extradition for the abortion of a minor

Authorities detected that the minor's mother was the one who purchased the drugs from Carpenter's company and reportedly forced the teenager to take the abortion pills, for which she was also charged. As LifeNews reports, West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton told The Advocate that the girl did not want an abortion and even had a baby shower planned.

Authorities in The Pelican State discovered what happened when the minor had to go to the emergency room of a hospital center after ingesting the pills and attending doctors found she was pregnant. The baby eventually died.

Gov. Landry: 'The doctor must face extradition to Louisiana where justice will be served'

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry uploaded a video on X to highlight the importance of this case:

"A minor in Louisiana got pregnant. She was excited to have a baby and was planning a gender reveal party. Her mom conspired with a NY doctor to get a chemical abortion pill in the mail and coerced her to take it. She ended up in the hospital. There is only one right answer in this situation: the doctor must face extradition to Louisiana where justice will be served. We owe this to the minor and the innocent life lost."