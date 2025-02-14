Zelensky claims Russian drone hit nuclear container in Chernobyl

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that a Russian drone struck a cover built to contain radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on Thursday night.

The device, he detailed, had a "high-explosive warhead," and rammed into the 4th power unit. "As of now, radiation levels have not increased," he said, and assured that they are constantly monitoring the situation. Although the fire was extinguished, "the damage to the shelter is significant."

"This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world," the Ukrainian president assured. Those words coincide with a renewed effort by President Trump to bring the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to the table to seal a peace pact.

The Kremlin denied the accusations. "There is no question of any strikes on such nuclear infrastructure sites," Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied on Friday. "The Russian military does not do this," he said, although he acknowledged that he did not have "exact information" about the incident.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that its team at Chernobyl had heard an explosion, followed by a fire. Like Zelensky, it claimed that radiation levels both outside and inside the safety blanket had not changed. There were also no ruptures or human casualties.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warned that the incident, coupled with an increase in military activities at the Zaporiyia nuclear power plant, represents a security risk: "There is no room for complacency, and the IAEA remains on high alert."