Deportation flights to Venezuela begin: US repatriates illegal immigrants, including some linked to Tren de Aragua

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

This Monday, the United States confirmed the return of repatriation flights to Venezuela, following the recent visit to Caracas of Richard Grenell, special envoy of the White House. The news was disseminated through social networks, where it was detailed that the first two flights would be operated by the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa and personally supervised by Grenell.

"Repatriation flights to Venezuela have resumed, with Ambassador Richard Grenell overseeing the first two flights. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN," the White House said in its statement.

Migrants with ties to Tren de Aragua on flights

Dictator Nicolás Maduro, through the Ministry of Communication and Information, also published a statement in which it claimed to have received notification from the United States that some of the migrants returning to Venezuela on these flights are allegedly linked to criminal activities, specifically with the Tren de Aragua group. This criminal group, considered one of the most dangerous in Latin America, is involved in a number of illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, extortion and human trafficking.

The Venezuelan regime also stressed that the choice of Conviasa for the repatriation flights was its own proposal, despite international sanctions against the airline.

Unexpected rapprochement

Although Donald Trump's administration does not recognize the legitimacy of Nicolás Maduro, who assumed a new mandate amid allegations of electoral fraud, Grenell's visit to Caracas at the end of January marked an unexpected rapprochement. During this visit, several issues were discussed, including the release of six Americans detained in Venezuela and the repatriation of deported migrants.