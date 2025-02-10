Trade war: China slaps 15% tariffs on US energy and vehicles
The development comes after Trump signed an executive order to impose tariffs on China.
Beijing's response was swift. On Sunday, the Chinese regime announced that it would impose 15% tariffs on the United States in retaliation for trade measures imposed by President Donald Trump.
The move comes after the Republican president signed an executive order to impose 10% tariffs on Chinese products. In addition, the president said the trade measure against Chinese products are in response to the trade deficit that exists and are a way to curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States.
The executive order also notes that "previous administrations failed to take full advantage of America's economic position as a tool to secure our borders against illegal immigration and combat the scourge of fentanyl, preferring to let problems fester."
China after Google
China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Tuesday it is investigating Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws. The announcement did not mention the tariffs but came just minutes after Trump’s 10 percent tariffs on China were to take effect.