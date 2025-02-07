Trump sanctions smuggling ring that supplied millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in 2016. Stringer, Khamenei.ir / AFP

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

The Donald Trump administration took the first step in its "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran after the U.S. president signed a memorandum last Tuesday to prevent the Persian country's regime from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on an Iranian oil smuggling ring that supplied millions of barrels to China.

This oil trade between Tehran and Beijing generated hundreds of millions of dollars for Iran.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the sanctions are directed against companies and individuals who concealed the origin of the Iranian oil.

According to the agency, the scheme involved falsifying documents, using shell companies, and concealing the identities of the vessels transporting the oil.

The sanctions target multiple vessels involved in transporting Iranian oil, along with entities based in China, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

"The Iranian regime remains focused on leveraging its oil revenues to fund the development of its nuclear program"



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated, "The Iranian regime remains focused on leveraging its oil revenues to fund the development of its nuclear program, produce deadly ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and support regional terrorist proxy groups," according to the AP news agency.

In a statement issued Thursday, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said Washington "will use all tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable for its destabilizing activities and pursuit of nuclear weapons that threaten the civilized world," according to the AP.

According to the Treasury Department, one of the main vessels involved in the smuggling operation is the ANTHEA, which is now operating under the name SIRI.

The agency added that the vessel, currently off the coast of Singapore, is loaded with millions of barrels of Iranian oil.

The crew of the vessel employed forged documents to mask the origin of the oil, while Arash Lavian, the Iranian captain, took steps to hide his true identity.

Iran condemned the decision



Ismail Bakaei, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, condemned the Trump administration's decision.

Bakaei stated that the move is "illegitimate, illegal and violative," adding that Iran will hold Washington responsible for the consequences of this decision.