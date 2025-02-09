Trump orders Secret Service to provide him with "all information" on his assassination attempts

Donald Trump on the first attempt on his life in Butler, Pa Rebecca Droke / AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 9 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump ordered the Secret Service to provide him with "all the information" available on the two assassination attempts against him from last summer during the presidential campaign.

I want to find out about the two assassins," the president told the New York Post in an exclusive interview. "Why did the one guy have six cell phones and why did the other guy have [foreign] apps?"

Trump accused his predecessor, Joe Biden, of withholding information from the Secret Service.

"No more holding back because of Biden," the president said. "I’m entitled to know. And they held it back long enough."

He added: "No more excuses."

The first attack on President Trump occurred on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania during a campaign stop where the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, shot Trump in the ear and came within inches of killing him.

Secret Service agents, whose security operation was heavily questioned after the event, responded quickly to the gunfire by neutralizing Crooks, who, with his shots, killed one rally attendee and wounded two others.

Inquiries revealed that the shooter used encrypted messaging accounts on platforms based in Belgium, New Zealand, and Germany—a detail that Trump pointed out when speaking to the NYP.

The second assassination attempt occurred two months later, at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On that occasion, Ryan Routh, 59, hid for several hours in the bushes of the club with a rifle, allegedly intending to shoot the president while he played golf. However, a Secret Service agent noticed Routh pointing the gun through a fence and shot him, causing Routh to flee and he was arrested later that day.

After his arrest, six cell phones were found in his vehicle, a detail noted by Trump. Routh pleaded not guilty to several charges, including the attempted murder of a presidential candidate and assault on a federal officer. He is currently in federal custody, awaiting his trial, which is scheduled for September 8, 2025.