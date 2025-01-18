Trump picks bodyguard who shielded him from bullets to head Secret Service

Donald Trump raises his fist in the wake of the attack on him in Butler, Pa AFP

President-elect Donald Trump made a surprising move by selecting for director of the Secret Service one of the agents who protected him during the attempt on his life in Pennsylvania.

Sean Curran, the special agent in charge of Trump's personal security detail, was one of the agents who guarded Trump when a man opened fire on the president-elect during a campaign rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Now, months after the attack, Curran will take over as director of the Secret Service at a difficult time for the federal agency, which faces increasing scrutiny after two failed attempts on the president-elect's life.

The announcement was made by Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. on X.

"Sean is a great patriot and will stop all the insanity once and for all. There’s not a better person to be in this position!" Trump Jr. wrote.

Also on Friday, the president-elect nominated a former Space Force commander to serve as undersecretary of the Air Force.

He is Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, a former U.S. Space Force commander who gained notoriety last year after claiming that he was fired for criticizing the "Marxist" DEI complex.

According to his biography, Lohmeier, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, was in the Army for more than a decade until joining the Space Force in 2020, where he specialized in missile warning systems.

Trump praised him in a post on Truth, where he made the announcement of his nomination.

"Matt is a former fighter pilot, and Space Force Squadron Commander, who has devoted his life to serving our Great Nation. He is a proud graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy," Trump said. "Matthew will work with the GREAT Secretary of Defense Nominee, Pete Hegseth, to end the devastating “woke” policies that have destroyed our Military, and make our Country STRONG AGAIN."