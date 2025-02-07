Trump signs executive order requiring audit of any NGO that has received federal government funds

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday mandating a review of funding to all non-governmental organizations that have received monies from the federal government, a White House official said.

The executive order directs all department and agency heads to review all funding provided to NGOs to ensure that their future funding decisions are in line with U.S. interests and the priorities of the Republican administration.

The move comes hours after the federal government announced that it will retain only 294 workers out of more than 10,000 that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has around the world.