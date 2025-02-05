Second federal judge blocks Trump's executive order against birthright citizenship

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

Federal Judge Deborah Boardman, in charge of a Maryland federal court, blocked the executive order signed by President Donald Trump that restricts birthright citizenship on Wednesday.

The judge alleges that it “runs counter to our nation’s 250-year history of citizenship by birth."

Boardman further asserted that "No court in the country has ever endorsed the president’s interpretation" and asserted; "this court will not be the first."

The case in question was filed in Maryland by five pregnant women whose babies could be affected by Trump's order and two immigrant rights groups. Boardman, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, said the injunction should apply nationwide to provide "complete relief" to the groups' many members.

"The government will not be harmed by a preliminary injunction that prevents it from enforcing an executive order likely to be found unconstitutional" she said.

Not the first time



This is the second time a judge has blocked the Republican president's executive order.

Last Jan. 23, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily suspended the executive order signed by President Donald Trump restricting birthright citizenship.

"This is a blatantly unconstitutional order," Judge John Coughenour said, according to the Seattle Times, during a hearing in response to a lawsuit filed by four states.

After returning to the White House for his second term, Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at reshaping the country's immigration system. Among them is one titled "protecting the meaning and value of american citizenship" which states that the federal government will not issue documents recognizing US citizenship to any children born on US soil to parents who were in the country illegally or were in the states legally but temporarily.