President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a executive order to curb antisemitism in the United States, with measures that seek to reinforce the security of the Jewish community and punish acts of violence and harassment in universities and other public spaces.

The move was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and various Jewish organizations.

Netanyahu thanked Trump "for standing up for truth and justice"

Netanyahu expressed his thanks to the US leader on the social network X. "On behalf of Israel and the Jewish people, I thank President @realDonaldTrump for his executive order to fight antisemitism and support for terrorism on American campuses," he wrote.

"Thank you, @POTUS , for standing up for truth and justice," the Israeli leader added.

The ADL hopes the move will have a deterrent effect

The executive director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jonathan Greenblatt, celebrated Trump's decision.

"We welcome this effort by President Trump to put the full force of the federal government against rising antisemitism in our country," he said.

"Combating antisemitism requires a whole-of-government approach, and we are eager to see every federal agency and department take concrete measures to address this scourge," the Jewish leader added.

Greenblatt further argued that the organization he leads hopes that holding perpetrators accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including violations of visa conditions, will have a deterrent effect on antisemitism on campus.

AIPAC: "We welcome this important action by President Trump"

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) also congratulated Trump on the move.

"We welcome this important action by President Trump to combat the tidal wave of antisemitism that was unleashed by anti-Israel extremists on the nation’s campuses and streets in the aftermath of the barbaric Hamas attack of Oct. 7," it said.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement: "We look forward to working with the Trump Administration to implement the President's vision"



The Combat Antisemitism Movement, meanwhile, said it commends Trump "for expanding upon his historic commitment to protecting the Jewish community by deploying ALL levers of American federal power to combat the scourge of antisemitism in our country."

"Nearly 16 months after the October 7th massacre in Israel, the unprecedented surge of global antisemitism it triggered continues to threaten the safety and well-being of American Jews across the country, particularly at colleges and universities, such as Harvard, Columbia, and George Mason. The menacing dangers emanating from these campus incubators of Jew-hatred demand an immediate federal response, and we praise President Trump for taking bold and decisive action and for his proven friendship with the Jewish people at this critical moment in history," it added.

It concluded, "We look forward to working with the Trump administration in implementing the president’s vision."

What the executive order consists of

According to a White House official, the order will instruct the Justice Department to take "immediate action" against crimes such as arson, vandalism and assaults targeting the Jewish community. It will also require federal agencies to use all their resources to confront what Trump called "an explosion of antisemitism" in the country in the wake of the October 7th massacre in 2023.

Trump reinforced this message in an official fact sheet, assuring that he will take firm action against foreign residents involved in pro-Palestinian protests who engage in illegal acts. In addition, he warned that he will cancel the student visas of "all Hamas sympathizers" and will proceed with the deportation of those who joined the "pro-jihadist" demonstrations.

Trump claimed that the October 7th massacre unleashed "an unprecedented wave of vile antisemitic discrimination, vandalism and violence against our citizens, especially in our schools and on our campuses." He added that "Jewish students have faced an unrelenting barrage of discrimination, denial of access to campus common areas and facilities, including libraries and classrooms, and intimidation, harassment and physical threats and assault."

The executive order gives department and agency heads 60 days to formulate strategies to combat anti-Semitism, as well as to conduct a review of all pending administrative complaints involving institutions of higher education alleging civil rights violations filed after Oct. 7.