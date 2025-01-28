UK: Half of Jews are considering leaving the country because of rising antisemitism
A recent survey revealed that the figure rises to 67% among young people. Concerns within the Jewish community have grown due to the surge of hatred following the October 7 massacre.
A recent survey conducted by the Campaign Against Antisemitism organization revealed that half of the Jews in the United Kingdom have considered leaving the country in the last two years due to the rise of antisemitism. Among 18-24 year-olds, this figure climbs to 67%. This increase is linked to the wave of hatred that followed the brutal October 7 massacre in Israel.
The poll also revealed that only 34% of British Jews believe they have a long-term future in the country.
The impact of antisemitism is also evident in how Jews express their identity. Fifty-eight percent hide their Jewishness out of fear of discrimination, while less than half (43%) feel welcome in the country. Among young people, nearly half do not feel welcome in their own homeland.
Threats and extremism
British Jews view radical Islamism as the greatest threat (95%), followed by left-wing (91%) and right-wing (67%) extremism.
In addition, 90% believe that the authorities do not do enough to protect the Jewish community from radical Islamists.
Distrust in the judicial system
Less than 10% of British Jews trust the authorities to properly prosecute and punish antisemitic crimes. In London, 64% lack confidence that a hate crime will be prosecuted even with strong evidence. Additionally, 84% are dissatisfied with the police's response to anti-Israel protests.
The role of politics and the media
The perception of neglect extends to the political arena as well. London's Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, has an approval rating of only 9% among British Jews for his response to antisemitism following the October 7 massacre.
In the media sphere, the BBC and the newspaper The Guardian are regarded as the most biased against Israel, with unfavorable ratings of 92% and 69%, respectively.