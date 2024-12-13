Eric Adams met with Tom Homan and reiterated his willingness to go after illegal immigrants in NYC: 'We are not going to be a haven for violent individuals'

Mayor Adams spoke to the press after his meeting with Tom Homan/ Luiz Rampelotto . Cordon Press

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

Eric Adams finally met with Tom Homan. The mayor of New York City and the next "border czar" discussed a plan to combat immigrants who commit crimes in the Big Apple. After the meeting, Adams spoke to reporters and said that both share the "same desire" to solve this problem.

The NYC mayor has made headlines recently for showing a willingness to work with Homan and assuring that there is "common ground" between the two agendas.

City Hall released a photo of the meeting, followed by a solo press conference by the Democratic mayor.

"You have a right, a privilege, to live in this country, and those who want to commit acts of violence, they are violating that privilege," Adams told reporters.

"We’re going to protect the rights of immigrants in this city that are hard-working, giving back to the city in a real way. We’re not going to be a safe haven for those who commit repeated violent crimes against innocent migrants, immigrants and longstanding New Yorkers," he added.

Adams also revealed that 500,000 children entered through the border and currently cannot be located by authorities. "This can't be a safe haven for violent individuals," continued the Democrat, who recently did not rule out joining the Republican Party in the future.

As for Homan, he announced Thursday that his deportation plan would begin in Chicago, which is one of the hardest hit by the immigration crisis of the past four years.

He described his plan as a "very specific operation." He noted that the priority would be to remove from the country any individual considered a "threat to public safety, threat to national security and fugitives."