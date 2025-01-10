Government extends TPS for Venezuelans for 18 months

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans has been extended for 18 months. The measure was announced in a statement that detailed the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

"The Department of Homeland Security today announced that the 2023 designation of Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status will be extended for 18 months, based on the severe humanitarian emergency the country continues to face due to political and economic crises under the inhumane Maduro regime," Blinken said in a statement.

The decision was announced in a package of measures announced by the United States after Nicolás Maduro completed the electoral fraud in Venezuela and was sworn in for a third term. The Treasury Department announced new sanctions against eight regime officials, including Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) President Héctor Obregón Pérez and CONVIASA President Ramón Celestino Velásquez.

Likewise, authorities announced an increase in the rewards for the capture of Nicolás Maduro and Diosdado Cabello to $25 million each. They also indicated that they are now offering a reward of $15 million for the capture of Venezuelan Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino López.

The decision was made after Maduro was sworn in for a third term in office despite the fact that the electoral records from the National Electoral Council show opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner with more than 60% of the votes.