Trump cancels publicly funded security for Fauci: 'He can hire his own security'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Friday that his administration has withdrawn publicly funded security for Dr. Anthony Fauci, asserting that government officials cannot rely on this protection permanently.

During a visit to Asheville, North Carolina, Trump defended the measure and stressed that this is not an isolated case. "When you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off and, you know, you can't have them forever," he said, noting that the decision also affected other former officials.

Security removed after years of protection

The National Institutes of Health(NIH) requested protection for Fauci in 2020 because of threats received while he was serving as chief public health adviser during the covid-19 pandemic. However, that protection was withdrawn on Thursday night.

Trump also ended other privileges extended beyond what was necessary, including security clearances for 51 former intelligence officials and government protection granted to his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his former National Security Adviser John Bolton and his former senior adviser Brian Hook.

Fauci's lucrative government backing after retirement



Recently documents revealed that Fauci has also received significant financial backing from the government for personal security. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) indicates that, since his retirement, he has received $15 million in protection money. These funds come directly from taxpayer money, which has raised questions about the justification for continuing to allocate public resources to his security. Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has accumulated a considerable fortune from his government career. During the covid-19 pandemic, his net worth grew by $5 million, and after his retirement in 2022, he has been paid as much as $100,000 per lecture.

Trump: "I would not take responsibility"

Asked whether he would assume responsibility in the event that Fauci or Bolton faced risks without government security, Trump responded firmly: "Certainly I would not take responsibility," and emphasized that those who have held high positions have sufficient resources to afford their own protection.

"They all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security," he added, even suggesting that he could recommend companies with competitive rates.

Fauci and his role in the pandemic

Fauci led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022 and was senior medical adviser to President Joe Biden between 2021 and 2022. Although Trump initially backed his recommendations during the pandemic, the relationship strained when the restrictions imposed by Fauci became unpopular and affected the economy and the daily lives of millions of Americans.

Before leaving the White House, Biden granted a preemptive pardon to Fauci in an attempt to shield him from possible future investigations.