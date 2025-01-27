State Department blocks the signal of Venezuelan channel Telesur in its facilities

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

State Department sources confirmed to VOZ that it blocked the signal of Telesur, the propaganda channel of Nicolás Maduro's dictatorship, from all TV sets installed in the agency's official building located in Washington, D.C.

The channel has been visible on televisions in the facilities during the Biden administration.

Based in Caracas, Telesur began broadcasting in 2005 thanks to the economic boost granted by the dictatorship of Hugo Chávez, which used the channel to disseminate its ideology and policies.

The regimes of other countries such as Bolivia, Ecuador, Cuba and Nicaragua were also present at the founding of Telesur. The latter two dictatorships remain shareholders, as does Venezuela.

One of the last controversial incidents Telesur was immersed in was related to the voter fraud led by Maduro. This caused journalists and hosts on the channel such as Argentine Leandro Lutzky to resign, but not before condemning the "electoral scandal."