DOJ drops charges against surgeon who blew the whistle on Texas Children's Hospital for performing trans treatment on minors

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 26 de enero, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) dropped charges against Eithan Haim (34), a doctor who revealed that Texas Children's Hospital conducted trans treatments on minors despite publicly claiming to have shut down the program.

Under the Biden administration, the DOJ charged Haim with disclosing sensitive information about the hospital's patients. The surgeon pleaded not guilty. Both he and his lawyers claimed that he had not disclosed sensitive information and that he was the victim of political intimidation.

Haim claimed that the state agency was pursuing him simply for "blowing the whistle about the largest children's hospital in the world lying to the public about their transgender program."

The whistleblower had received support from some of the preeminent figures in the GOP, such as Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who this week claimed he had spoken with President Trump to intercede and then offered words of thanks:

"WE DID IT!!!! WE WON!!!!!!!" celebrated Haim on social media. His law firm, Burke Law Group, argued that the decision "fully vindicates Dr. Haim." "The case has been dismissed with prejudice so that the federal government can never again come after him for blowing the whistle on the secret pediatric transgender program at Texas Children’s Hospital," they added, noting that the case "represents a repudiation of the weaponization of federal law enforcement."

Access the dismissal order